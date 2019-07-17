Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) PT Lowered to GBX 95

Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

LON:HUR traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 47 ($0.61). 55,814,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.74. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 64.50 ($0.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.41 million and a PE ratio of -15.16.

In related news, insider Roy Kelly sold 3,527,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £1,587,375.45 ($2,074,187.18).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

