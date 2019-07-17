Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

LON:HZD opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.82.

In related news, insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 33,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £49,999.12 ($65,332.71).

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

