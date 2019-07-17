HollyWoodCoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $39,801.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Over the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded 70.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 40,870,625 coins and its circulating supply is 21,515,347 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us . HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

