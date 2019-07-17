HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41, 1,148,167 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,405,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $339.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 3.11.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen acquired 15,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 30,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 154,000 shares of company stock worth $298,530. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,846,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 270,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 185,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1,314.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

