Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $215.00. Highland Gold Mining shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 1,010,510 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Highland Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.39. The firm has a market cap of $782.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.96.

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.