Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Set at $72.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) has been given a $72.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,060. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.13 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $54,652.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 733 shares in the company, valued at $54,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,179 shares of company stock worth $2,600,947. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hexcel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,090,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

