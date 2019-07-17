Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Update

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,935,200 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 30th total of 13,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Hess has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Hess had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 25,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,590,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 18,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,247,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hess by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

