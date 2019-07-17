HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.59 ($87.89).

A number of brokerages have commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of HEI stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €68.28 ($79.40). The stock had a trading volume of 592,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a one year high of €74.14 ($86.21). The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

