HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) Declares GBX 3.68 Dividend

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HVT opened at GBX 468.50 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.60.
About HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05
