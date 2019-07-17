HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) Declares GBX 3.68 Dividend

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HVT opened at GBX 468.50 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.60.

About HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

