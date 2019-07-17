Head to Head Review: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and BT Group (NASDAQ:BT)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and BT Group (NYSE:BT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and BT Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $630.85 million 3.05 $46.60 million $0.93 41.55 BT Group $27.71 billion 0.86 $2.83 billion $1.27 9.40

BT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. BT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BT Group pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and BT Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. BT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and BT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 8.23% 11.86% 3.36% BT Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and BT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 2 0 2.67 BT Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than BT Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats BT Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network. This segment also sells 4G mobile phones, tablets, connected devices, and mobile broadband devices from various manufacturers. Its Business and Public Sector segment provides fixed voice, mobility, fiber and connectivity, and networked IT services to retailers, utilities, public sector, healthcare, sports, construction, finance, and educational sectors. The company's Global Services segment offers business communications and ICT services comprising BT Connect, BT Security, BT One, BT Contact, BT Compute, BT Advise, and BT for financial markets. This segment serves approximately 5,500 customers in 180 countries. Its Wholesale and Ventures segment enables communications providers and other organizations to provide fixed or mobile phone services. Its ventures provide mass-market services, such as directory enquiries and payphones; and enterprise services comprising BT Fleet and BT Redcare. This segment also provides broadband and Ethernet, voice, hosted communication, mobile virtual network operator, managed solutions, machine-to-machine, roaming, and media services. The company's Openreach segment engages in the provision of services over the local access network; and installation and maintenance of fiber and copper communications networks that connect homes and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

