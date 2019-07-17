Head-To-Head Review: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (NASDAQ:MTEC)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (NASDAQ:MTEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Proofpoint and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -15.82% -13.93% -5.37% MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A N/A 1.35% 0.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proofpoint and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $716.99 million 9.80 -$103.75 million ($1.15) -109.74 MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Proofpoint and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 1 2 18 0 2.81 MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint currently has a consensus target price of $132.21, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A Company Profile

MTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to invest in businesses that are ancillary to the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis. MTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

