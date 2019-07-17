Head-To-Head Contrast: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) vs. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NASDAQ:CCC)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Park City Group and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $22.04 million 4.54 $3.40 million $0.15 33.60 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Park City Group and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 0 2 0 3.00

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Given CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CHURCHILL CAP C/SH is more favorable than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 21.85% 12.20% 9.94% CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Park City Group beats CHURCHILL CAP C/SH on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

