Head-To-Head Analysis: CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) & NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NASDAQ:NVZMY)

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CytRx and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -34.37% -24.73% NOVOZYMES A/S/S 22.14% 29.64% 16.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CytRx does not pay a dividend. NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 45.41 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -1.16 NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 6.11 $511.29 million $1.75 26.81

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than CytRx. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CytRx and NOVOZYMES A/S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 1 2 0 2.25

CytRx currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,381.48%. Given CytRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CytRx is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats CytRx on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.