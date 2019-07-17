Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $123.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at MKM Partners to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.61. 633,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $414,954.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,300.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,256 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,627 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,854 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hasbro by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

