Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Up 8.6% in June

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 30th total of 109,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $364.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,133,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,666,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,796,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

