Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (TSE:HE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.54 million during the quarter.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission, and salt mining industries. The company operates through two segments, Pipe, and Oil and Gas. It provides fiber glass reinforced pipe products, such as line pipes, connecting systems, downhole pipes and casings, and fittings for oil and gas, marine, chemical and brine, and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Middle Asia, and the Middle East.

