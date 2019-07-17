Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 6,645 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lydall and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 29.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.61%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $263,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $26,417.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4,566.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.5% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 12.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.