Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02, 3,013,635 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,871,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 264,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,252,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,925,000 after buying an additional 354,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after buying an additional 399,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

