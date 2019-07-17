Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $34.81 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles Bracher purchased 2,610 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 58,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,660 in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

