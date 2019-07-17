Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $36.09.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.
