Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 58,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,660 over the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.