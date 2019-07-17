Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Receives $40.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.24 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $273,251.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

