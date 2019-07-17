Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 655.13 ($8.56).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPOR. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

LON:GPOR traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 686.80 ($8.97). The stock had a trading volume of 811,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 40.16. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 702.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

