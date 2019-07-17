Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.76. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,071,827 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPL. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Sutro Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 198,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 33.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

