Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

NYSE GOL traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,802. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.04. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $851.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a … dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’s previous … dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.