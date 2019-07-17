GNC (NYSE:GNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,780,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 1,714,562 shares.The stock last traded at $1.87 and had previously closed at $1.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GNC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.21.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.30 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GNC by 183.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in GNC by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

