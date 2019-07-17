GNC (NYSE:GNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,780,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 1,714,562 shares.The stock last traded at $1.87 and had previously closed at $1.83.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GNC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GNC by 183.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in GNC by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
