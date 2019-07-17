Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Set at $95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given a $95.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen set a $150.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.99.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $66.92. 4,179,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $169,047.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $755,002. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

