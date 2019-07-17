Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given a $84.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GILD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.99.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $755,002 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

