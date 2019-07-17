Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €80.00 by Independent Research

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.17 ($81.60).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €73.80 ($85.81) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a one year high of €80.25 ($93.31).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

