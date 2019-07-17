Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. VTB Capital upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lowered Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OGZPY opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27. Gazprom PAO has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

