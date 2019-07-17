GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Set at $7.00 by Loop Capital

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been given a $7.00 price objective by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GME. Bank of America set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Get GameStop alerts:

NYSE GME traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,360,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GameStop has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GameStop by 36.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 275,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,398,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.