GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.10.

GLPG stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.46. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -260.30 and a beta of 1.54.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. Research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 121.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

