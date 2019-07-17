GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Raised to $205.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPG. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -260.30 and a beta of 1.54. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 121.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

