Fusion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00012148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Liquid and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016682 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,166,665 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liquid, Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.