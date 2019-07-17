Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, DragonEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $64,679.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00279637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.01267381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00113736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,945,305 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

