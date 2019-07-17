Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.85

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$114.85 and last traded at C$114.82, with a volume of 384755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203 shares in the company, valued at C$22,736. Also, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total value of C$1,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,942,960.80. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660 over the last three months.

Franco Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.