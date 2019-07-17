Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.85

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$114.85 and last traded at C$114.82, with a volume of 384755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.98.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203 shares in the company, valued at C$22,736. Also, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total value of C$1,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,942,960.80. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660 over the last three months.
Franco Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
