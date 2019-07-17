Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FEDU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97. Four Seasons Edu has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.29.
Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.44). Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter.
Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.
