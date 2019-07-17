Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FEDU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97. Four Seasons Edu has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.44). Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Dalton Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the quarter. Dalton Investments LLC owned about 3.98% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

