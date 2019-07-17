FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.17 Million

Brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to announce sales of $480.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.49 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $452.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.43.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 470,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.41. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 484,031 shares in the company, valued at $25,426,148.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,186,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,358,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 122,436 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,660,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,300,000 after acquiring an additional 667,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,651,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,595,000 after acquiring an additional 185,815 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after acquiring an additional 143,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

