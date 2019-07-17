FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,848.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. In the last week, FLIP has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $690,657.00 and approximately $35,848.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00280791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.01256078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024478 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00111358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

