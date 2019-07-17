Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up to $48.04

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.19, but opened at $48.04. Five9 shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 2,097,748 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $52,797.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $346,458.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,448 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,628 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Five9 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

