Financial Contrast: H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) vs. Verb Technology (NYSE:VERB)

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get H & R Block alerts:

98.1% of H & R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of H & R Block shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for H & R Block and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & R Block 1 2 1 0 2.00 Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

H & R Block currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.58%. Given H & R Block’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe H & R Block is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Profitability

This table compares H & R Block and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & R Block 13.65% 364.51% 16.63% Verb Technology -20,124.24% N/A -694.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H & R Block and Verb Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & R Block $3.09 billion 1.86 $422.51 million $2.15 13.23 Verb Technology $30,000.00 1,487.33 -$12.13 million N/A N/A

H & R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology.

Dividends

H & R Block pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Verb Technology does not pay a dividend. H & R Block pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & R Block has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

H & R Block beats Verb Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.