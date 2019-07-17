Financial Analysis: Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) vs. China Mobile (OTCMKTS:CHL)

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series B and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A China Mobile 2 3 4 0 2.22

China Mobile has a consensus price target of $50.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given China Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B N/A N/A N/A China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and China Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.07 N/A N/A N/A China Mobile $106.54 billion 1.73 $17.80 billion $4.16 10.81

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Liberty Braves Group Series B does not pay a dividend. China Mobile pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mobile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

China Mobile beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

