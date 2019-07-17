Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ:FCRE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Fc Global Realty Inc (NASDAQ:FCRE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.39. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,284 shares traded.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCRE)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

