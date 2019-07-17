Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Announces Earnings Results

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Shares of EROS opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.04. Eros International has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

