Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.85

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.85 and last traded at $138.52, with a volume of 181978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,150,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 112,467 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

