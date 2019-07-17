Equal (EQL) Price Up 103.5% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $2,351.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 103.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.01267882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00110617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,054,934 tokens. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

