Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Down 5.3%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.93, approximately 571,392 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 899,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $1,372,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,101 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 992.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

