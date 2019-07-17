Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,849.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85. Electronics For Imaging has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.89 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 2.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.9% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 91,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

