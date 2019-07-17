Electroneum Price Tops $0.0054 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Electroneum has a market cap of $52.21 million and $286,931.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Liquid. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,738,727,766 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptohub, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

