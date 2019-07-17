Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $612.98

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $612.98 and traded as low as $592.80. Electrocomponents shares last traded at $594.80, with a volume of 398,305 shares traded.

ECM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 686.38 ($8.97).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 612.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.30. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80), for a total value of £117,191.10 ($153,130.93).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

