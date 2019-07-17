Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Up 5.3%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.60, 4,453,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,339,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 97.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 104.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,103,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 131,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 521.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,349 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

